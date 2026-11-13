Virginia Beach leaders debate $3 million for school needs or trail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A debate over how to spend $3 million in leftover school funding has Virginia Beach leaders weighing school division needs against a cross-country trail project.

The Virginia Beach School Board voted 8-2 Tuesday to recommend putting the money toward division priorities, including replacing buses, instead of the trail recommended by City Council.

The money is part of the school division’s reversion funds — money left over from its previous budget and returned to the city. City Council has the final say over where it goes.

In October, Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse described the possibility of the school board helping pay for the trail.

“It’s not a demand it’s not an ask, but there’s options for cost participation,” Rouse said.

Councilman Cash Jackson Green said feedback from residents will help guide his position on whether the money should return to the school division.

“If the residents talk to me and they want the money given back to them, the meeting the school district that’s what I’m gonna advocate for,” Green said.

But Green said the trail project must move forward, regardless of whether the city uses reversion funds.

“We have to build a trail, no matter what with the money from the reversion or the money that we can somehow find through different ways of taxation,” Green said.

Some school board members expressed concern Tuesday about how going against the city’s recommendation could affect the relationship between the two governing bodies.

Green said disagreements should leave room for discussion and cooperation.

“We need to have dialogue open dialogue and it’s OK to have disagreements but ultimately we need to come back for one purpose for a safer Virginia Beach and we have the best school systems and we support our teachers,” Green said.

A public hearing is expected in the coming weeks, giving residents an opportunity to weigh in before City Council makes its decision.

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