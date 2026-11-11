Virginia Beach School Board backs using $3M for school needs over cross-country trail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board voted 8-2 Tuesday night to recommend that $3 million in reversion funds be used for school division needs rather than a cross-country trail requested by the city.

The money is part of $5 million in reversion funds, which is money left over from the school division's previous budget that is returned to the city.

Board members agreed that $2 million should go toward replacing the school division's payroll system. The debate centered on the remaining $3 million.

The city requested that money be used for a cross-country trail that would benefit both the city and the school division.

Some board members said maintaining a strong working relationship with Virginia Beach City Council should be a consideration.

Superintendent Dr. Robertson told the board, “It’s likely in our benefit to play ball so to speak .”

At-large board member Sharon Felton also expressed concern about damaging the relationship between the two governing bodies.

“I’m not afraid as it’s been proposed I’m not afraid to voice my opinion but just cautious . I’m very cautious about how I go about diving or being divisive about our partnership with city council.”

Other board members argued the $3 million could be better spent addressing needs within the school division, including replacing school buses, installing new HVAC systems and creating a park for students with special needs.

District 1 board member Rose Dwyer questioned whether the city was hearing the same concerns school board members were hearing from the community.

“The public .. there’s pretty much an outcry they’re on the other side telling us no no no . Is the city council listening to the same public and staff and students that we’re listening to ?”

Board member Matt Cummings ultimately made a substitute motion recommending that City Council allow the School Board to use the $3 million for school division needs, including bus replacement, rather than the trail.

The motion passed 8-2.

However, the School Board does not have the final say over the money. That decision rests with Virginia Beach City Council.

A public hearing is expected in the coming weeks, when residents will have an opportunity to weigh in before City Council makes its decision.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.