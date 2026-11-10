Two injured in Commonwealth Place shooting, suspect arrested: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The suspect has been arrested in a shooting on Commonwealth Place Monday night that injured two people, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Around 10:22 p.m. Monday night, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Commonwealth Place after a ShotSpotter activation detected gunshots. Police say they found a woman and a man who had both been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives arrested and charged 26-year-old Shalom Seals with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. Seals also had a gunshot wound and was treated, according to VBPD.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VBPD at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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