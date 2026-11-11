Point Break Festival announces 2027 dates, presale ticket details

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The dates for next year's Point Break Festival in Virginia Beach have been announced.

The festival, revealed earlier this morning on Facebook, is slated for June 5 through June 6.

Early bird presale tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. These are usually the cheaper tickets.

A lineup has not been announced yet. Last year, big bands like Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and Dirty Heads took the stage.

Stick Figure probably won't be a headliner this year. The band is set to take the stage at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater at the end of June on the 26th.

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