Virginia Beach schools, community groups unite for holiday food giveaway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students, school leaders and community organizations came together at College Park Elementary to help put food on the tables of families in need ahead of the holiday season.

The community giveaway brought together College Park Elementary, Tallwood High School and other local organizations to distribute turkeys and other food to families.

For Tallwood High School junior Christopher Pugh, the event was an opportunity to give his time to the community.

“Because volunteering our time to the community, just give it back it puts it. It puts like a good impact on them. You know supporting our community a way to give back,” Pugh said.

Tallwood sophomore Faith Jackson said helping families made the experience worthwhile.

“It feels good that we’re giving to families who need it,” Jackson said.

But beyond the food being handed out, organizers said the turnout underscored a larger challenge facing some families.

College Park Elementary Principal Dr. Katrina Manigo said the need is something the school sees firsthand while serving its students and families. She called for more people to get involved in supporting the community.

“So much shocked by the need because over here in our College Park communities, we see the need every day servicing the students here so they need no but we need more people to join and get on board and help support the bigger cause,” Manigo said.

Community organizations also participated in the effort, including members of the NAACP.

“It is so better to give them to receive you know and we’re just here to help our community,” Theresa Woods, with the NAACP Freedom Fund, said.

As families continued arriving for food, Councilman Cash Jackson-Green said the number of people seeking assistance demonstrated the extent of food insecurity in the community.

“Show us that there is a need. The need is greater than I think we were anticipating, which means families are hurting. Food insecurity is real and if we didn’t know that food insecurity wasn’t real we saw today firsthand and so we were grateful to be a light in the community and we will continue to shine on families,” Jackson-Green said.

For the students, educators and community groups who participated, the effort was about more than filling holiday tables. It was also about showing families that people in their community are willing to step up when they need help.

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