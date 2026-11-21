VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Artificial intelligence is already becoming part of the high school experience in Virginia Beach, and school leaders are looking at how to make sure students use the technology responsibly while still taking advantage of its educational benefits.

A Virginia Beach City Public Schools survey found 60% of high school students surveyed said they have used AI to explain difficult concepts. Forty-six percent said they have used it to study for quizzes or tests, while 36% said they have used it to check homework answers.

As the technology becomes another tool available to students, School Board member Melinda Rogers said the conversation also needs to include the ethical boundaries surrounding its use.

“We see that it’s used a lot to deceive people in our society and so creating some sort of ethical standard around just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” Rogers said.

The district reported that 91% of high school students surveyed know their school’s rules for using AI on assignments.

But School Board member Kimberly Melnyk asked district officials about another group: students who choose not to use artificial intelligence.

“Do we have any data on the percentage of our students who refuse to use A.I.?” Melnyk asked.

A district official responded that there was no current data available.

That means while the district has information about how surveyed students say they are using AI, it does not currently have data showing how many students are choosing not to use the technology.

The discussion also highlighted concerns surrounding generative AI, which can produce new content in response to a user’s prompt.

“We’ve had some conversation about generative A.I., and by generative A.I. I mean entering a prompt and getting a generated feedback loop,” Kathleen Brown, of District 10, said. “Out in the community families are very concerned about that.”

Under the district’s current rules, open generative AI is not allowed for elementary or middle school students. High school students can use approved tools, including Gemini, with teacher guidance and district safeguards.

The discussion reflects a broader challenge for Virginia Beach schools: determining how AI can help students learn while establishing clear expectations for when and how the technology should be used.

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