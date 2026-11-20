VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — fter 31 years of holiday lights along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a longtime holiday tradition is getting a new home and a largely new look.

The Holiday Trail of Lights opens Friday, Nov. 20, at the Virginia Aquarium Nature Trail, where organizers have spent months transforming the trail into an immersive experience built around lights, sound and movement.

Designers James Bain and Ken MacMaster said work on the new attraction began early in the year.

“I think that we’ve been working on this one since, I don’t know, January or February or something,” one of the designers said.

Organizers say visitors familiar with the former Oceanfront display should not expect the same show in a different location. Beach Events says about 95% of the elements and displays are new.

“This is a completely different type of show. This is very immersive,” organizers said.

Beach Events Director William Younce said visitors should plan to spend about an hour to 90 minutes walking the trail. After months of preparations, he said seeing the attraction illuminated at night brought the vision together.

“Tonight, in the dark and its final stage, it was everything we could’ve imagined it being,” Younce said.

New attraction faces legal challenge

The Holiday Trail of Lights is opening as another attraction near the Virginia Aquarium challenges the new event in court.

The Adventure Park is suing the city of Virginia Beach, Beach Events and the Virginia Aquarium Foundation, claiming the Holiday Trail of Lights competes with its Lumi Skywalk attraction, located just hundreds of yards away.

The Adventure Park is asking a judge to block the Holiday Trail of Lights from operating on Aquarium property.

The city has said its initial assessment is that the claims are “completely without factual or legal merit.”

Despite the legal fight, organizers are already looking beyond this holiday season.

Younce said conversations with the aquarium about the attraction’s future came back to the longevity of the former Oceanfront lights.

“We started talking to the aquarium and they asked us how long are we gonna be doing this?” Younce said. “I answered, we did 31 years at the Oceanfront. Let’s do 31 years here at the nature park behind the aquarium.”

The Holiday Trail of Lights opens Friday, Nov. 20, at the Virginia Aquarium Nature Trail and runs through Jan. 3.

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