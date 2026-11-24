HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Some call it Blackout Wednesday. Others call it Drinksgiving. The night before Thanksgiving is a busy bar night and a Hampton Roads organization is pushing a new tool to get people home safe.

For the big drinking holidays, Drive Safe Hampton Roads always releases a promo code that local people can use to get $15 off a Lyft ride home. It's called 757 Sober Ride and it aims to keep people from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated — threatening their lives and the lives of others on the road.

Sober Ride will be offered once again on Wednesday and local drinkers need only to look under their glass for help saving. A Virginia ABC grant helped fund the creation of coasters that have a QR code to take them to the Sober Ride website.

“It'll be placed in bars and restaurants in the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association establishments. And all you have to do is snap the QR code and you're good to go," said Mary Ann Rayment, a spokesperson for the organization.

But restaurants outside Virginia Beach are starting to carry the coasters as well, including Lola's Beach Cantina in Norfolk's East Ocean View area. Owner Alex Hernandez says bartenders can be on the hook for overserving customers. For him, the coasters make it easier to make sure people are being responsible.

“We try to put a stop to that before it gets to that point," said Hernandez. "Sometimes people overconsume and it’s good for us to be able to say ‘hey look, we can get you some money off a Lyft. Let’s get you home safely.'"

Rayment tells News 3 that typically at least 100 people will take advantage of the Sober Ride Lyft promo the night before Thanksgiving, but it begins a busy holiday for the organization. She says on New Year's Eve, they'll cover rides for more than 500.