VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Family members, friends and supporters of Rolin Hill marched more than two miles Saturday, retracing the path between two locations central to the events leading up to his death.

The march started at the 7-Eleven on Brigands Way, where Hill was arrested in June 2024, and ended at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. His family said the walk was intended to keep his name and what happened to him in the public eye as criminal cases connected to his death move forward.

"It's VERY IMPORTANT A LOT OF PEOPLE STILL DON'T KNOW IN THIS AREA EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED WITH MY BROTHER ROLin HILL," his sister, Korey Hill, said.

What happened to Rolin Hill

News 3 previously reported that Hill was arrested by Virginia Beach police June 4, 2024, after being accused of trespassing at a 7-Eleven off Brigands Way. An arrest warrant obtained by News 3 said Hill refused requests to leave the store and became disorderly before his arrest.

He was taken to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, where deputies described him as "uncooperative and combative" before restraining him. Court documents reported that Hill experienced a medical emergency shortly after arriving in the booking area. He was transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and died June 10.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Hill died from positional and mechanical asphyxia resulting from restraint with neck and torso compression. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Former deputies face charges

Three former Virginia Beach sheriff's deputies, Eric Baptiste, Michael Kidd and Kevin Wilson, were later charged with second-degree murder in connection with Hill's death. Baptiste also faces five counts of assault and battery, while Kidd faces two counts. The charges are allegations, and the cases remain before the courts.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office also terminated five deputies who were involved in the incident. After the indictments were announced, Sheriff Rocky Holcomb said he had faith in the criminal justice system to ensure justice for both Rolin Hill and the people involved in the case.

Family remembers who Hill was

For Hill's family, Saturday's march was also about separating the person they knew from the court proceedings surrounding his death.

"We want them to know who he was as actual person He is very empathetic like I'll continue to say he'll give someone the shirt off his back. He loved others. He loved being kind and he just wanted that in return," Korey Hill said.

As the criminal cases move forward, the sisters said they're trying to support one another while preparing for the court proceedings ahead.

"Trying to stay as supportive for each other, lifting each other up as best way possible as we're getting ready to face this difficult time," Chane Hill said.

The family is also encouraging people who want to support them to attend the upcoming proceedings.

"It'll feel good to have that support We have to sit through to have people there you know supporting us will be greatly appreciated of that," Korey Hill said.

For the family, Saturday's march connected the location where Hill was arrested with the jail where he experienced the medical emergency that preceded his death. They said the walk was meant to keep his story visible as the criminal cases against the former deputies continue.

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