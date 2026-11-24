SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s new burn building is now open, giving recruits and current firefighters a place to conduct more of their training without leaving the city.

The burn building is part of a $6.5 million project, according to Deputy Chief David Harrell. Harrell said the project started with a grant, with additional funding added as the project grew.

During a recent open house for prospective recruits, firefighters demonstrated how the new facility can be used by running through a simulated garage fire.

For Suffolk Fire & Rescue, having its own burn building also addresses some of the logistical challenges that came with sending firefighters elsewhere for training.

“Our recruits will come here,” Harrell said. He recalled that during his academy, departments participated in a regional academy in Portsmouth and would have to travel to places including Franklin and Virginia Beach for training.

The new facility means more of that training can now take place in Suffolk. But the department also plans to make the facility available to its regional partners.

“We always want to give a shoutout to the cities of Franklin, Virginia Beach and Newport News,” Harrell said. “They’ve carried us over the years, and we’re so excited to be able to repay that.”

The burn building is only part of what Suffolk Fire & Rescue has planned for the Carolina Road site.

Harrell said additional training props are coming. He also said the department hopes to eventually add offices that would allow it to manage training from one location for Suffolk Fire & Rescue and its regional partners.

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