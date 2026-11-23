SUFFOLK, Va. — Two rezoning requests for proposed housing developments in Suffolk are headed to City Council after motions to recommend approval failed at the Planning Commission.

One proposal near Pruden Boulevard and Lake Prince Drive would bring 147 single-family homes to the area.

Neighbor Edgar Weaver said before the public hearing that he is concerned about continued growth and traffic in the area.

“If you’re down on this road between 6:30 and 8, it's probably cars waiting in line to get out of Suffolk,” Weaver said.

But the proposed development is actually less dense than what Suffolk’s Comprehensive Plan envisions for the property.

The 147-home proposal comes out to about 2.8 homes per acre. The Comprehensive Plan envisions four to 10 homes per acre for this type of neighborhood, along with a mix of attached and detached housing.

John Napolitano, with Napolitano Homes and an applicant for the project, told commissioners the Comprehensive Plan should be viewed as a guide.

“Comp plan is a guide. Comp plan isn't law,” Napolitano said. “Doesn't mean that you have to do what's in the comp plan.”

Another rezoning request at 400 Kings Fork Road also proposed a lower density than envisioned in the Comprehensive Plan. City planning staff recommended denial of that project as well.

The proposals prompted discussion among commissioners about how closely proposed developments should follow the city's long-term land-use plan.

Some commissioners argued their job is to evaluate projects against the Comprehensive Plan as it is currently written. Commissioner Selena Thornton Manuel, however, questioned whether the plan itself may sometimes need to be revisited.

“The comp plan may need to be looked at again, may need to be amended because we do have issues in our city,” Thornton Manuel said.

In a statement to News 3, Suffolk Planning Director Kevin Wyne said the Comprehensive Plan remains the city's primary guide for land-use decisions. Wyne said staff recommended denial of both rezoning requests after reviewing the projects against the plan's goals.

At the Planning Commission, motions to recommend approval of both rezoning requests failed. The requests will now move to Suffolk City Council, which is expected to consider them Dec. 16 and make the final decisions on the rezoning requests.

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