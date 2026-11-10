Suffolk City officials help residents find and claim forgotten money

SUFFOLK, Va. — Have you ever lost track of an old bank account or forgotten about a check you never cashed? You may be owed money.

The City of Suffolk is partnering with Virginia's Department of Treasury to help residents search for unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property can include uncashed paychecks, refunds, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, forgotten bank accounts, safe deposit box contents and more.

"At one time, it was estimated that as many as one in four Virginians had unclaimed property owed to them," said Andrew R. Owen, City of Suffolk Treasurer.

Owen shared with News 3 , the state has returned more than $1.5 billion to its residents — more than $150 million in the last fiscal year.

"I have seen citizens find everything from $25 to $27,000 and everything in between," Owen said.

This month, the city will host two events where residents can get help searching for missing money and starting the claims process.

"Everyone knows how expensive it is at the gas pump, at the grocery store, paying for prescriptions," Owen said. "And so if I can help someone find money, that's real money to people. If it's $25, $50, $100, that's money for a prescription, money for gas, money for groceries."

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