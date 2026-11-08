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Firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to Suffolk home

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Suffolk Fire and Rescue
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SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Suffolk were able to keep a garage fire from spreading into a nearby home Saturday night, but the house didn't escape damage.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says crews were called to the 2700 block of Airport Road just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 7.

When firefighters arrived about 10 minutes later, they found a detached garage engulfed in flames.

The fire threatened the nearby house, but crews stopped the flames from spreading inside. The home did, however, suffer damage from the intense heat.

Firefighters used three hose lines to put out the flames, bringing the fire under control around 10:25 p.m.

The good news — no one was hurt, including residents and firefighters.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is now working to determine what sparked the fire.

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