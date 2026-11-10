Rezoning request could bring 147 homes, commercial development to Pruden Boulevard area

SUFFOLK, Va. — A rezoning request could pave the way for 147 single-family homes and commercial development near Lake Prince Drive and Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk.

John Napolitano, representing Napolitano Homes, is asking the city to rezone 65.7 acres from rural estate to residential medium density for the proposed homes.

The application also calls for about 13 acres to be rezoned for general commercial use.

Edgar Weaver lives across from the proposed property and said he has watched the area grow since he was a child. He believes adding more homes could bring additional traffic to the area.

“If you’re down on this road between 6:30 and 8, it’s probably cars waiting in line to get out of Suffolk,” Weaver said.

A traffic impact analysis submitted with the proposal examines how the development could affect nearby roads and recommends improvements.

Napolitano told WTKR by phone that the plan is for single-family homes that would blend into the surrounding community. He said they're are not trying to maximize the property's density.

“I don't see a positive. Trouble, that's the only thing I see,” Weaver said. “I see no positive thing from that, other than more affordable houses for somebody.”

As part of the rezoning request, Napolitano is also offering money to help Elephants Fork Elementary School and Kings Fork High School accommodate more students.

The rezoning request is scheduled to go before the Suffolk Planning Commission for a public hearing at 2 p.m. Nov. 17.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.