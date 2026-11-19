SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk and Chesapeake are one step closer to settling where the boundary between the two cities falls in the Pughsville area.

Leaders in both cities have agreed on a proposed “stair-step” boundary that would shift 11 of 12 properties reviewed into Suffolk. One undeveloped property would remain in Chesapeake at the owner’s request.

Suffolk Deputy City Manager Gerry Jones said during a work session that the proposed adjustment was designed to avoid impacting homes, businesses or voters.

“There’s nobody, there’s properties that have home, business or voting impact [that] are impacted by this boundary adjustment,” Jones said. “All the properties that are impacted are all undeveloped properties.”

Jones said the 11 properties that would move into Suffolk are on paper streets.

While officials say the proposed change would not move residents between cities, uncertainty surrounding the boundary has caused problems for people in Pughsville before.

Pamela Brandy lives on the Chesapeake side of Pughsville and told News 3 she has experienced that confusion firsthand.

“Everything about my bill said Chesapeake except the utility tax,” Brandy said.

Earlier this year, Brandy showed News 3 a Dominion Energy bill that included a Suffolk utility tax despite her living in Chesapeake.

Now, as the two cities move toward an agreement, Brandy said she hopes the process finally provides clarity for people in the community.

“What I would like is to have a final resolution for the people in Pughsville, so they don’t have to worry and think that they may be moved,” Brandy said.

The proposed boundary is not final yet.

Suffolk City Council is expected to hold a public hearing Dec. 16 before considering the boundary agreement. If both Suffolk and Chesapeake approve the agreement, it would then go to circuit court for approval.

Pughsville residents caught in boundary confusion between Suffolk and Chesapeake

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