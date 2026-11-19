SUFFOLK, Va. — High school students in Suffolk are asking city leaders to invest in public transportation, walking and biking as the city considers where to put its transportation dollars.

Students with the Connected Suffolk Coalition brought their message to Suffolk City Council on Wednesday night, including a specific request for a northbound Suffolk Transit stop at Nansemond River High School.

“I want to show my support for something CSC has really been pushing lately and that’s for a northbound Suffolk transit stop at my school,” one student told council.

The coalition says a northbound stop at the school could give roughly 1,000 students another way to get to their jobs or return home after after-school activities.

But students said their push goes beyond a single bus stop.

“We want to advocate for better public transit, walk ability , bike ability, and better urban planning,” said Cris-Ashley Ventura, a high school student and member of the Connected Suffolk Coalition.

Ventura and other students want city leaders to consider transportation options for people who do not have access to a car, particularly as Suffolk considers major road projects.

“I hope that we won’t go through with the road widening project instead of putting money towards more buses and increased frequency for that buses,” Ventura said.

Students also raised concerns about what they see as a gap between the city's investment in roads and public transportation.

“Increasing funding would be majorly impactful since the city of Suffolk only spends $3 million a year on public transportation,” another student told council.

For Ventura, access to transportation also affects who can participate in conversations about the city's future. She said some people who have concerns may have trouble getting to City Hall to make their voices heard.

“Silly because of the harsh availability of not finding transportation a lot of of the people and representatives that have so many things to talk about of this issue or unfortunately not able to speak tonight,” Ventura said.

The coalition is also calling for more investment in infrastructure that supports walking and biking, arguing those options could give residents who do not own vehicles more ways to travel around Suffolk.

No decision on those transportation funds was up for a vote Wednesday night, and the city has not announced when it will make a final decision.

In the meantime, the students say they want buses, walking and biking to play a bigger role in Suffolk's future transportation plans.

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