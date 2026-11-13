Hampton Roads students explore HBCU opportunities at annual Suffolk expo

NORFOLK, Va. — Students and families across Hampton Roads gathered at King's Fork High School in Suffolk for the annual Access College HBCU Expo — an event designed to connect young people with opportunities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The expo brought together college representatives, scholarship information, and resources for students exploring their higher education options.

Adrienne Miller, an Access Advisor at King's Fork High School, said the goal is simple: give students a chance to see what HBCUs have to offer.

"Just giving them exposure to what historically black colleges and universities offer. They're able to come and get information. We have scholarship information as well. We have all of our D9 representation where they offer volunteerism, mentorships, as well as their scholarships." — Adrienne Miller, Access Advisor, King's Fork High School

Miller says the expo has been held annually since 2019.

Organizers hope students leave with a clearer picture of their college options and the scholarships available to help make those options a reality.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.