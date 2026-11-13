Portsmouth council incumbent Bill Moody says he lost reelection by 21 votes, plans to request recount

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council incumbent Bill Moody said Thursday night that he has learned he lost his bid for an eighth consecutive term by 21 votes to challenger Mark Whitaker.

"Tonight 10 days after the election I have learned that apparently I have lost my bid for an 8th term by 21 votes to Mark Whitaker," Moody wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

Moody said he plans to request a recount, citing the narrow margin.

"I will be requesting a recount which I am entitled to given the difference is under 0.5%," he wrote.

Moody was initially declared the winner of one of three City Council seats on the ballot, according to his statement. Some media outlets, including News 3, also reported him as the winner based on election night results.

The Portsmouth Registrar's Office has not yet been contacted to independently confirm the updated results, the reported vote margin or the status of a potential recount. News 3 plans to follow up with the Registrar's Office when it opens Friday.

Moody also criticized the time it took to learn the reported outcome, saying the delay could damage public confidence in the election process.

"It is a travisity of our local electoral system that it takes 10 days to determine the outcome of an election," Moody wrote. "Such delays create mistrust, fuel conspiracy theories, and undermine public confidence in our democratic process."

See related coverage: Longtime Portsmouth City Councilman Bill Moody won't seek reelection after term ends this year

If the results stand, Moody's departure would mark the end of more than 28 years on City Council. He described his seven consecutive terms as one of the greatest honors of his life.

"Serving the citizens of Portsmouth for more than 28 years has been one of the greatest honors and highlights of my life," he wrote.

Moody also thanked voters for their support and said his commitment to Portsmouth would continue beyond his time on City Council.

Below is Moody's full statement:

On Election night I was declared the winner of one of the 3 council seats on the ballot by some media outlets. Tonight 10 days after the election I have learned that apparently I have lost my bid for an 8th term by 21 votes to Mark Whitaker. I will be requesting a recount which I' am entitled to given the difference is under 0.5%.

Its is a travisity of our local electoral system that it takes 10 days to determine the outcome of an election. Such delays create mistrust, fuel conspiracy theories, and undermine public confidence in our democratic process. That is not healthy for our city or our democracy.

As I prepare to leave the Portsmouth City Council, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made possible my historic seven consecutive terms. Serving the citizens of Portsmouth for more than 28 years has been one of the greatest honors and highlights of my life.

Throughout my many years on Council, I have always tried to do what I believed was right for ALL of our citizens and for the future of our city.

Thank you for your confidence, your support, your encouragement, and the privilege of allowing me to represent you for so many years.

While this chapter of my public service comes to a close, my love for Portsmouth and my commitment to its future will never end.

God bless you, and God bless our beloved city of Portsmouth.

With sincere gratitude,

Bill Moody

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