Longtime Portsmouth City Councilman Bill Moody won't seek reelection after term ends this year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A longtime Portsmouth councilman is retiring at the end of the year.

Bill Moody announced that he is in the final year of his sixth term on the Portsmouth City Council and will not seek reelection when his current term ends on December 31.

Moody has served on the council since 1998.

Though he didn't give a reason for his decision, he quoted one of his favorite Bible verses, Ecclesiastes 3: "To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven."

"It's truly been an honor to serve the citizens of Portsmouth for so many years," Moody wrote. "During my tenure I have been part of 12 councils. Eleven of those councils have accomplished amazing things for our city."

