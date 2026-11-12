'Can't wait to see': I.C. Norcom's $10.2M athletic complex renovation to bring turf, expanded track and more

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — I.C. Norcom High School's athletic complex is getting a $10.2 million renovation that will upgrade its playing fields, expand its track and add new amenities for athletes and fans.

The city said the contract for the project is $10,227,015.75, funded through the city's Capital Improvement Program using general obligation bonds.

The city issued a Notice to Proceed on Sept. 9, 2026. The estimated completion date is Sept. 8, 2027.

Athletic Director Les Young said the investment will benefit the entire community, but most importantly, the students.

"Obviously when you show students that you value them, their athletic competition concepts explode," Young said.

The renovation will replace the school's grass football field with artificial turf, renovate its tennis courts and upgrade its baseball and softball fields.

The track will also expand from six lanes to eight. Young said the previous six-lane track prevented the school from hosting regional and state competitions.

"So, the bleachers will be moved back just enough to accommodate that eight-lane facility," Young said.

For Larry Jennings, a 1968 I.C. Norcom graduate and school Hall of Famer, the stadium holds decades of memories.

"I remember scoring two touchdowns in this corner of the end zone," Jennings said.

He also remembered the crowds that used to gather for football games.

"People from all over would just come out. We'd be, it'd be crowded all around the sidelines," Jennings said.

Despite the temporary changes, Jennings said he is excited to see his alma mater receive the investment.

"To see an upgrade, that's a good thing. I can't wait to see it," Jennings said. "When I played on athletic artificial turf, I used to love it because it made me faster. So I'm sure the guys who get to play on this new facility, they're gonna enjoy playing on it."

The improvements will extend beyond the playing surfaces. Project Manager Michael Quick said the complex will also get a new concession stand, allowing visiting fans to buy food on their side of the facility. The project will also include brighter lighting and an upgraded sound system.

The city said weather and potential supply chain issues could affect the construction timeline. Officials said both are variables that can arise during construction projects.

The estimated completion date remains Sept. 8, 2027.

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