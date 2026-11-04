Portsmouth voters reject sales tax referendum for school construction and renovations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An overwhelming 61% of Portsmouth voters rejected a proposed 1% sales tax that would have generated millions of dollars for school construction and renovations, leaving the school division and city leaders to consider other ways to pay for long-needed improvements.

The additional sales tax was expected to generate about $10 million annually for capital improvement projects, according to Portsmouth Public Schools. Over the maximum 20-year period, that could have amounted to approximately $200 million.

PPS said its top priority is building a new K-8 school, estimated to cost $85 million. Third on the priority list is a new Churchland Middle School estimated at $80 million.

See previous coverage: Portsmouth sales tax referendum could fund new school, bring sixth graders to middle schools

Portsmouth sales tax referendum could fund new school, bring sixth graders to middle schools

With voters rejecting the proposal, Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Lauren Nolasco said the division will have to look elsewhere to fund its construction and renovation priorities.

Nolasco said in a statement to News 3, "the financial burden of meeting the division's construction needs now falls entirely on city leadership."

In October, Superintendent Elie Bracy joined three other Hampton Roads school superintendents at a joint news conference to make the case for the referendum. They argued the additional sales tax would provide a dedicated funding source for school improvements without putting as much pressure on property taxpayers.

See previous coverage: Hampton Roads school superintendents discuss sales tax referendums for school construction

Hampton Roads school superintendents discuss sales tax referendums for school construction

During that news conference, Bracy said the proposal would be beneficial to the school division.

The referendum also failed in Isle of Wight, Mathews and York counties, as well as Newport News and Norfolk.

York County officials said the county would not have the authority to implement its proposed additional sales tax, which was expected to generate approximately $12 million annually for eligible school capital projects.

In a statement Wednesday, York County School Board Chair Douglas Holroyd said the funding challenges remain despite voters rejecting the referendum.

"We will continue working with the School Division to evaluate our capital priorities and available funding options," Holroyd said. "These decisions will require careful consideration as we balance school facility needs with the County's other responsibilities."

Some Portsmouth voters supported the proposal, including Churchland High School graduate Aiyana Wilson. Wilson told News 3 she believed the money would benefit future generations.

"It was going to a good cause. Going to a good, you know, something that's gonna to help build up the next generation and the generation after the next generation," Wilson said.

In September, Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover also urged voters to support the referendum, saying education requires a significant investment from the community.

"Education is an expensive endeavor and we are required as leaders and citizens to provide that education," Glover said on Sept. 18, 2026.

The Portsmouth Education Association also weighed in following the vote. President Laura Cousins said educators see firsthand how school conditions affect student success.

"While we respect the will of the voters, the failure of the referendum does not eliminate the facility needs that exist across our division," Cousins said.

Cousins said students still deserve safe, modern and well-equipped schools. She said the association will continue advocating for investments that support student achievement and improve learning environments.

Portsmouth Public Schools said it will continue presenting its construction and renovation priorities to City Council during the budget planning process in hopes of securing funding for those projects.

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