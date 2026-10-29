Former Portsmouth officer Stephen Rankin keeps restored firearm rights after prosecutors seek reversal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth police officer Stephen Rankin will keep his restored firearm rights after a judge ruled in his favor Thursday, following a dispute over prosecutors’ attempt to reverse an earlier order.

Rankin was a Portsmouth police officer when he fatally shot 18-year-old William Chapman outside a Walmart in 2015 while responding to a report of shoplifting. A jury convicted Rankin of voluntary manslaughter, and he served two and a half years in prison.

Rankin petitioned the court in July to restore his firearm rights. The court granted his petition Sept. 4 after the Commonwealth agreed to the restoration, according to court records.

See previous coverage: Manslaughter conviction upheld against former Portsmouth Police officer

Prosecutors later asked the court to reopen the case and reverse the order, arguing their office had not received or reviewed Rankin’s petition and supporting documents.

Anderson argued the court no longer had the authority to reconsider its decision because the deadline to do so had passed.

“The law in Virginia is very clear that the court loses jurisdiction after 21 days,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he viewed the outcome as predictable because of that deadline.

At the hearing, Anderson also argued that prosecutors had been served with Rankin’s petition months earlier and had time to object before agreeing to the restoration.

“At the end of the day, constitutional rights should be hard to take away and easy to get back,” Anderson said.

See previous coverage: Former Portsmouth Police Officer sentenced to 2.5 years for voluntary manslaughter

Anderson also said Rankin had served his sentence and was no longer on probation.

“This makes him whole,” Anderson said. “Mr. Rankin has paid his debt to society. He served his sentence. He is out of probation. He is a free man, and he should have his rights restored.”

Rankin declined to appear on camera for an interview, but he confirmed he agreed with Anderson that no further action was planned at that time.

News 3 reached out to the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for comment on the hearing and the ruling.

"The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize community safety whenever it proceeds on a matter. Today proved no different when we fought to deny the right to possess a firearm to an individual convicted of taking a life in this city. Unusual circumstances presented unique procedural challenges requiring the Court’s careful consideration of the applicable law and the Court’s jurisdiction.

"The Portsmouth Commonwealth Attorney’s Office remains fully committed to fulfilling its legal responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and respect for the judicial process. Our office remains steadfast in upholding the law and protecting the interests of our Portsmouth community members. We will continue to ensure justice is pursued fairly, impartially, and in accordance with the law."

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