Portsmouth jail demolition expected to wrap up by June 2027 as waterfront plans take shape

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's old jail demolition is expected to wrap up by June 2027, nearly a year after work began, as city leaders look ahead to redeveloping the waterfront property.

Mayor Shannon Glover said crews still need to finish demolition and stabilize the site, including filling and compacting the area where an underground parking garage stood.

“I know a lot of people wanted it to happen sooner, but we're on track,” Glover said.

See previous coverage: Demolition begins on the former Portsmouth City Jail tower

Demolition set to begin on the former Portsmouth City Jail tower

The project will cost the city about $8 million, including asbestos abatement and demolition, Glover said. He said the city chose to handle the work before seeking a developer because the added costs could discourage potential buyers.

Glover described the expense as a one-time investment that could generate ongoing tax revenue after the property is redeveloped.

In the short term, the city plans to turn the site into green space. There is no immediate development plan, but Glover said the city will work with its Economic Development Authority and the community to determine what comes next.

His long-term vision includes housing, businesses, restaurants and public space.

“My vision and the vision I think of council is a mixed-use development, maybe apartments, condominiums, office space, a public space for the community,” Glover said.

See previous coverage: Portsmouth's old city jail comes down to make way for waterfront development

Portsmouth's old city jail comes down to make way for waterfront development

Portsmouth neighbor Katherine Meredith said she hopes the property becomes an attraction that takes advantage of the waterfront.

“Wouldn't it be great to have a place where maybe you have some businesses, or some cafes ... that took advantage of the water and the scenery here?” Meredith said.

Glover said he wants the site to connect with downtown's business district and bring more people to the area. The city also plans to seek community input as it considers development options.

The former jail site is part of a broader push that includes Crawford Bay, the LINC District and a planned new City Hall. Glover said the city hopes to bring more housing, restaurants, retail and walkable public spaces downtown over the next three to five years.

“Not in the last 50 years in the city of Portsmouth have we been engaged in this level of development,” Glover said.

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