I.C. Norcom band parents say they raised concerns before incident that led to 2 teens in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Parents of I.C. Norcom High School band students say they previously contacted school administrators about inappropriate student behavior, raising questions about whether their concerns were addressed before an incident that led to two 17-year-olds being taken into custody.

The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 3 Oct. 20 that two juveniles were in custody in connection with the incident involving students at the Portsmouth high school. The office said the juveniles had been taken into custody around 10 a.m., but has not released their identities or the specific charges they may face.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Lauren Nolasco confirmed Oct. 21 that the incident happened Monday, Oct. 5, after the school day ended and a scheduled band practice was canceled.

“As this is both a student discipline and now a criminal matter, I am limited in any specific details that I can share regarding the incident or the students involved,” Nolasco said.

See previous coverage: Officials: 2 teens taken into custody in I.C. Norcom High School band incident

Officials: 2 teens taken into custody in I.C. Norcom High School band incident

Nolasco said the incident was reported to a school resource officer who was on duty at the time. She said sheriff’s deputies serve as school resource officers on site as part of the partnership between Portsmouth Public Schools and the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

According to Nolasco, the school notified band parents the following day, after its investigation. A mandatory meeting was held Oct. 8 to review behavioral expectations and the consequences for students who do not meet them.

“As with every incident, the school did an immediate review and has made several updates,” Nolasco said. “As some regard specific security practices, I cannot share them publicly, but new student pick up protocols were immediately put in place for families on days when band practice is cancelled.”

See previous coverage: Disciplinary action taken after 'incident' last week involving I.C. Norcom band

The changes come as some band parents tell News 3 they have raised concerns about student behavior before the Oct. 5 incident.

Joelisa Anthony, a parent of an I.C. Norcom band student, told News 3 her child was not involved in the incident. However, she said her daughter had been bullied by other band members in the past.

"She was confronted in school by a couple of the girls on the team, basically saying, 'you're, you're doing this and you're doing that and you're involved in this and you're involved in that,' and she was telling them, 'no, I didn't do anything in those regards or whatnot.'"

Anthony said the school did respond to her email about her child's experience, but a follow up meeting they promised her, never happened.

Anthony also raised concerns about supervision after school, saying students have a period without adult supervision before band practice begins, even on days when practice is scheduled.

“I would really hope for them, for the sake of these children, to get better supervision,” Anthony said.

Anthony and other parents who asked not to be identified shared emails with News 3 showing they had previously contacted school administrators about inappropriate student behavior connected to the band.

“You can just tell it's been said multiple times, it's been brought to them multiple times, and it's just like they're not really paying any attention, and I don't feel like that is right,” Anthony said. “I feel like at the end of the day, when it comes to these kids, I feel like they should be protected.”

Two other parents also told News 3 their children, who are in the band, said a student was hit with a paddle by other students. The school district would not confirm that allegation.

In its Oct. 20 statement, the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office said it could not provide further information about the case.

“Due to the involvement of juveniles and the ongoing nature of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details regarding their identities, specific charges, or circumstances surrounding the investigation at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The district previously told News 3 there had been no change in the band program’s status and that the program continued its normal operating schedule.

The school division has said its investigation included contacting law enforcement and child protective services. The district has not publicly detailed the nature of the original incident or confirmed the parents’ allegation about a student being hit with a paddle.

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