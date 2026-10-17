Portsmouth church works to close health literacy gap with community health event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth church is bringing health screenings and information about health care resources to the community as it celebrates 124 years of service.

St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church hosted a community day event featuring health screenings, business vendors and representatives from health organizations and insurance companies. Organizers said the goal was to help people learn more about their health and the resources available to them.

Understanding health information and knowing where to turn for care can be challenging. Research cited by the Institute for Public Health at University Health shows about 90% of adults have difficulty finding and understanding everyday health information.

That can make it harder for people to make informed decisions about their care, keep up with medical screenings and manage chronic conditions.

At the event, attendees could access screenings, including blood pressure checks, glucose tests and A1C tests, which measure average blood sugar levels over time.

“We have blood pressure checks, glucose, A1C checks,” said Shirley Wilborn with St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.

High blood pressure and diabetes are common health conditions that can lead to serious complications if left unmanaged. Screenings can help people identify potential concerns and determine whether they need additional medical care.

Wilborn said the church wanted to bring different organizations and resources together in one place so community members could learn more about their options.

“The more we know, the better we can do, right? And so that’s why we wanted to establish a place where we could bring all these forces together,” Wilborn said.

That included representatives from insurance companies, health organizations and vendors. Wilborn said the church wanted to give people opportunities to learn about available resources and explore their options as they navigate health care and insurance coverage.

The community day also marked the church’s 124th anniversary, combining the milestone celebration with an effort to connect people with information and resources that could help them make decisions about their health.

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