HAMPTON, Va. — NBA legend Allen Iverson returned to Hampton Roads on Saturday to help provide hundreds of local families with food ahead of Thanksgiving.

The annual Allen Iverson Turkey Giveaway was held Nov. 21 at the Y.H. Thomas Community Center in Hampton. The event brought together the cities of Hampton and Newport News, the Peninsula Foodbank and Councilman John Eley to distribute 263 turkeys and 300 bags of food.

Jamyce Evans-Bumpers with the city of Newport News said social services identified families who needed assistance and invited them to participate in the giveaway.

For Iverson, who grew up in Hampton Roads, the effort is a way to give back to the community that helped shape him.

“I am Hampton. I am Newport News. I am the seven cities, you know what I mean? I represent them. They represent me," Iverson said. "I'm just proud to be from here.”

Iverson said seeing the families who came to receive food made the event especially meaningful.

“It's beautiful," Iverson said. "Those are my people. I am them. I come from where they come from. I come from the same struggle. So many people has been beautiful to me to help me on my journey and navigate my way through life.”

The giveaway comes as food insecurity continues to affect families across the region.

The Virginia Hunger Study, released in September 2026, found that 43% of households across Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore experienced food insecurity during the past year. On the Virginia Peninsula, that figure climbed to 50%.

See previous coverage: New study finds nearly half of Hampton Roads households struggle to afford food

New study finds nearly half of Hampton Roads households struggle to afford food

Iverson said he remains grateful for the opportunity to return home and connect with the community.

“My grandma was always a beautiful person. She instilled in me to be able to help other people," Iverson said. "She always did that with our family and the people in the community, and I'm just taking after her and just trying to do my part, man.”

For the families taking home food for the holiday, the giveaway means one less meal to worry about as Thanksgiving approaches.

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