HAMPTON, Va. — A car crashed into the Northampton Branch Library in Hampton on Thursday morning, forcing the building to close until further notice, according to Hampton Police.

Someone called for help at about 11:42 a.m. to report that a car had hit the library at 936 Big Bethel Road. Firefighters with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue arrived about four minutes later, at roughly 11:46 a.m.

When crews got there, they found that a single vehicle had crashed into the building. Everyone inside the library got out safely, and no one else was hurt.

One person was checked out at the scene but did not need further medical care.

The library will stay closed until further notice.

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