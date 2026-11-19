HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Hampton Roads Chamber has again earned 5-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a designation the organization says places it among the top 1% of chambers nationwide.

The Hampton Roads Chamber said the national recognition reflects its work in organizational leadership, advocacy and support of the region's business community.

The Hampton Roads Chamber is the largest chamber in Virginia, according to the release.

Lauren Roberts Carter, vice president of marketing and communications and executive director, said the accreditation also reflects the broader business community across the region.

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