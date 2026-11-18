HAMPTON, Va. — Historic Fort Wool in Hampton could once again become a tourist attraction in the near future. The abandoned Army fort is currently used as a nesting site for birds, but the city of Hampton is requesting millions of dollars from the state to fix up the fort.

Getting to Fort Wool is easier said than done. You’ll need to take a boat ride and you’ll need permission from Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

You can see it off to your right just before you enter the tunnel on I-64 going from the Southside up to Hampton.

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“This has been a really great adaptive management experiment from our perspective," Virginia DWR Deputy Director Becky Gwynn said about the agency's work at the fort.

When News 3 was there, the birds had migrated south for the winter, but pictures from Virginia DWR show what the island looks like when the birds are there.

In 2020, Virginia DWR started using the island as a temporary home for the state’s largest seabird colony. The HRBT expansion project took away their usual nesting spot.

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In October, Hampton City Council voted to approve the city’s proposed list of requests for state legislators during the 2027 General Assembly Session. The list includes $6.6 million to repair the boat dock and tower at the fort. In the past, the city ran tours to the fort.

“We think that, you know, it’s a location that’s worth preserving," said Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray.

At the city's 2026 legislative breakfast when Council members met with state legislators to discuss the list, News 3 asked Gray and Del. Virgil Thornton about the funding request for Fort Wool.

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“There are other groups that are interested in trying to preserve it. So, we’re working with them and supporting that effort as well," said Gray.

“The biggest thing there is, of course, doing the studies that are necessary as far as what’s going to be affected and how to move the birds the best way. Being on the Fort Authority Board, we’re having those discussions," Thornton said.

Virginia DWR plans to build an island not far from the fort and move the birds there. Material dredged during a planned U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project will be used to build the island. Virginia DWR will use decoys and sound systems to make the move.

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“We will do what we did here, which was to put out decoys and sound systems so that as the birds are coming back to this area they’ll look down on the sand. They’ll see what they think are already their own members here. They’ll hear the noise of the colony. We found that to be a very successful way to bring them here," Gwynn explained. "We feel confident that in one or two nesting seasons that we will have strong success in getting the birds to use the new permanent nesting location."

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as of Wednesday construction for the project was expected to start in fiscal year 2028.

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