HAMPTON, Va. — Elementary school students in Hampton are trying to help set a world record.

Wednesday, students participated in the week-long 2026 STACK UP! They spent about 30 minutes stacking special cups in specific sequences.

Other students around the world were doing the same thing. The goal was to set the record for most people sport stacking at multiple locations.

Watch: April & Chandler go head-to-head in Cup Stacking competition on Coast Live

Chandler and April try Cup Stacking Coast Live

The Hampton students stacked cups during their PE classes. Samantha Demyanyuk is the health and wellness curriculum leader at Andrews Prek-8 School in Hampton and says stacking the cups is more than just fun.

"Especially for our younger student, any time they're using both hands and crossing over the midline of the body that helps activate both sides of the brain. That's going to help with reading skills, comprehension," said Demyanyuk.

As of Wednesday, students were expected to find out by the end of the week if the 2026 STACK UP! got the record or not.

The previous world record was set with the 2025 event, which Hampton City Schools students also participated in.

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