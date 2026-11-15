Shooting on Lassiter Drive in Hampton leaves man dead, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Hampton on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers responded to the 100 block of Lassiter Drive around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Hampton Fire and Rescue crews also responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity as they work to notify his family.

The Hampton Police Division's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates as more information becomes available.

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