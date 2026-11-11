Man seriously injured in Sherry Dell Drive fire: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a house fire on Sherry Dell Drive Tuesday night, according to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue.

Around 6:04 p.m., Hampton fire officials arrived at the 0 block of Sherry Dell Drive on the report of a house fire. Firefighters found a man still in the house and he was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to HDFR.

The fire was put out around 6:27 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation, according to HDFR.

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