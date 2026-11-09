Man dies after shooting on Cunningham Drive in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has died after being shot in Hampton Sunday evening, according police.

Police say officers were called to the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. This is near Coliseum Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the victim's identity as they work to notify his family.

Investigators say there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

The Hampton Police Division's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages, and no additional details have been released about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates as more information becomes available.

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