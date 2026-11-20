HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger unveiled a series of new housing initiatives during a conference at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, with proposals aimed at increasing housing near public transit, helping homeowners remain in their homes and reducing barriers to new construction.

Spanberger, the keynote speaker at the housing conference, highlighted six new initiatives designed to address housing affordability and availability across Virginia.

One of the governor's proposals focuses on transit-oriented development, which encourages construction of housing near public transportation.

“One of our signature bills in next year's legislative agenda invests in transit-oriented development, because it's smart to put new housing near transit,” Spanberger said.

The governor said placing homes near transit can also help families reduce other expenses.

“You get the homes and you automatically reduce folks' transportation costs and parking needs,” Spanberger said. “And we're also requiring the state to utilize the state's surplus land for housing and transit-oriented development.”

The idea caught the attention of Becca Dedert with the Coalition for Smarter Growth.

“We are very excited about a statewide initiative to better use our local land, especially state-owned land, for transit-oriented development,” Dedert said. “Placing housing near transit, getting people to their jobs more easily, lowering the cost of living significantly.”

Helping homeowners stay in their homes

Another initiative would streamline Virginia's home repair programs.

“Too often, homeowners don't know where to start, and so we are creating a single access point to help them get the repairs they need to stay in their homes,” Spanberger said.

Sherri Payton with the Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority said that type of assistance could be especially important for older homeowners living on fixed incomes.

“There's a lot of seniors out there, they don't wanna move,” Payton said. “They would like to age in place, but their fixed income won't allow them to add a new roof or HVAC system or something like that.”

Cutting red tape for new housing

Spanberger also discussed efforts to streamline the development process and reduce regulatory hurdles that can slow the construction of additional affordable housing.

The proposals come as communities across Hampton Roads and Virginia continue confronting the challenge of providing housing that residents can afford while also addressing transportation costs, aging homes and barriers to new development.