PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For Manor High School senior Maddison Hawkes, getting into her dream college is one less thing she has to worry about.

Hawkes, who is originally from Portsmouth, said she has had her sights set on George Mason University since she started researching colleges during her sophomore year.

Now, through a new partnership between Portsmouth Public Schools and George Mason, eligible seniors at the division's three high schools can receive automatic admission to the university.

Students at Churchland, I.C. Norcom and Manor high schools who earn at least a 3.25 GPA by the end of their junior year and pursue a standard or advanced diploma are guaranteed admission.

When Hawkes learned about the opportunity, she immediately checked her GPA to see if she qualified.

"When I heard the opportunity that George Mason would grant an automatic acceptance due to GPA, I was like, I immediately had to go look at my GPA and I was so excited when I found out that I met the requirements," Hawkes said.

She said knowing she had a guaranteed spot at the university took away much of the stress surrounding the college application process.

"It was, I was like, oh my God, yes, I get to go to my dream school," Hawkes said.

Hawkes plans to pursue a career in forensic science. She said George Mason stood out to her because of its campus and hands-on learning opportunities, including its body farm, which supports forensic research and education.

Before heading to a four-year university, Hawkes plans to attend Tidewater Community College full time next semester.

"I'm gonna take some classes there," she said. "It'll help me like go through my uh future like going to four-year college and stuff like that."

For school counselor Alicia Wilson, the partnership is about making higher education more accessible to students who may otherwise face obstacles during the application process.

"This is just a great opportunity because with George Mason there's no application fee. They don't have to write an essay and those are some of the things that could discourage a student from applying to colleges," Wilson said.

Wilson said students also do not have to submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher or staff member to receive guaranteed admission through the program.

"I think is great just to get their foot in the door when it comes to a new avenue in their life," she said.

Portsmouth Public Schools said it is the first school division in Hampton Roads to secure the direct-admission opportunity.

Wilson said she is looking forward to seeing how many students take advantage of the program.

For Hawkes, the opportunity gives her a clearer path toward the future she has been working toward while she finishes her senior year.

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