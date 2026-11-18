PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Toll rates are increasing again for drivers using the Downtown and Midtown tunnels starting Jan. 1, 2027.

For passenger vehicles with E-ZPass, peak-time toll rates are increasing 12 cents to $3.52. Pay-by-plate drivers will see increases of at least 25 cents.

Tony Goodwin, who owns a general store in Portsmouth, said the repeated increases are making it increasingly difficult for people to travel in and out of the city.

"It continues to build what they what the coin phrase was the ring of fire, whereas you can't get on an interstate without paying a toll," Goodwin said.

See previous coverage: New toll rates in Downtown and Midtown tunnels to take effect in new year

There are programs available to help some drivers offset the costs. Portsmouth and Norfolk residents earning less than $50,000 a year can receive up to 14 free tunnel trips a week through the Toll Relief Program.

Residents earning less than $65,000 a year can receive a 50% discount on up to 14 trips a week.

But during a recent Portsmouth work session, state Sens. Louise Lucas and Emily Jordan said residents are using less than 30% of the $101 million set aside for toll relief.

Lucas said she believes many residents would rather see tolls eliminated.

"I think people would rather just see the tolls disappear and rather go and try to have a plot to get some relief. Um I don't know how we'll ever get to having it completely eliminated," Lucas said.

Portsmouth City Manager Steven Carter said the city has made efforts to make residents aware of the available assistance.

"We've done quite a bit of work on trying to make sure people are aware of the opportunity to do it," Carter said.

Elizabeth River Crossings said toll revenue pays for tunnel maintenance, the MLK Expressway and debt from a $2.1 billion structural improvement project in 2017.

Goodwin said the continued increases could eventually push people to take their business or their homes elsewhere.

"At some point in time, the tipping point is going to be do I go somewhere else or do I come here, do I live somewhere else or do I live here," Goodwin said.

Drivers can check their eligibility for the Toll Relief Program and find enrollment information through the Virginia Department of Transportation's website.

Click here to learn more about the Toll Relief Program.

See below for a breakdown on the new toll rates for 2027.

Passenger Vehicles (2-axles, includes motorcycles)

Monday-Friday EZPass Pay by Plate 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. $2.50 $7.50 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (PEAK) $3.52 $8.52 9 a.m. to 2:30 p..m. $2.50 $7.50 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PEAK) $3.52 $8.52 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. $2.50 $7.50

Heavy Vehicles (3 or more axles, includes cars with trailers)

Monday-Friday EZPass Pay by Plate 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. $7.50 $12.50 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (PEAK) $14.07 $19.07 9 a.m. to 2:30 p..m. $7.50 $12.50 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PEAK) $14.07 $19.07 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. $7.50 $12.50

See below for the past two years of toll rates.

Passenger vehicles

EZPass (2025) EZPass (2026) % change Plate (2025) Plate (2026) % change 12-5:30a $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57% 5:30-9a $3.23 $3.40 5.26% $7.89 $8.23 4.31% 9a-2:30p $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57% 2:30-7p $3.23 $3.40 5.26% $7.89 $8.23 4.31% 7p-12a $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57%

Heavy vehicles

EZPass (2025) EZPass (2026) % change Plate (2025) Plate (2026) % change 12-5:30a $7.00 $7.25 3.57% $11.66 $12.08 3.60% 5:30-9a $12.90 $13.59 5.35% $17.56 $18.42 4.90% 9a-2:30p $7.00 $7.25 3.57% $11.66 $12.08 3.60% 2:30-7p $12.90 $13.59 5.35% $17.56 $18.42 4.90% 7p-12a $7.00 $7.25 3.57% $11.66 $12.08 3.60%

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