Portsmouth senior apartment resident says broken elevator makes it difficult for neighbors to leave home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is raising concerns about repeated elevator outages at her senior apartment complex, saying the problems are making it difficult for some residents to leave their homes.

Joanne Fury has lived at Silvertree Senior Apartments on Madison Street for five years. She said one elevator has been out of service since April, leaving residents who rely on mobility aids struggling to get around.

"A lot of my neighbors, walkers, wheelchairs, scooters, oxygen, a lot of them, they can't, they can't make it to the elevator," Fury said. "They can't get down. And it's really, it's heartbreaking."

Fury said residents pay their rent and follow their leases, and management should make sure everything in the building is working.

She also described what she said has been a pattern of temporary fixes when the elevator breaks down.

"When that breaks down, they have someone come in, do a fast fix," Fury said.

Fury said some other residents are frustrated with the situation but are afraid to speak out.

In a statement, Silvertree Seniors Portsmouth management acknowledged the frustration and inconvenience caused by elevator service interruptions, particularly for senior residents and those with mobility challenges.

The company said each building currently has an operating elevator.

Management said the necessary repair work was authorized in August, but a specially manufactured component has delayed the work.

The company's elevator service provider has scheduled the repairs for Nov. 30. Management said it is working to secure an earlier service date.

Fury also expressed concern about residents' ability to safely evacuate the building during an emergency.

"If there's a fire, God help us. You can't use the elevator in a fire, but if there's a fire, God help them. They can't get down," Fury said.

Management said residents' safety, accessibility and well-being remain its top priorities.

Full statement from Silvertree Seniors Portsmouth management:

"Thank you for reaching out and providing us with the opportunity to address the elevator concerns at our property on Madison Street.



We understand the frustration and inconvenience that elevator service interruptions have caused our residents, particularly our senior residents and those with mobility challenges who depend on reliable elevator access. We recognize the importance of maintaining safe and accessible living environments and take these concerns seriously.





Each building currently has an operating elevator. The necessary repair work was authorized in August; however, the repairs require a specially manufactured component, which has impacted the timeline for completion.





Our elevator service provider has scheduled the necessary repairs for November 30. In the meantime, our management team remains in active communication with the provider and is working diligently to expedite the repairs and secure an earlier service date.





We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this situation has caused and appreciate our residents’ continued patience and understanding. The safety, accessibility, and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities, and we are committed to restoring full elevator service as quickly as possible.





Silvertree Seniors Portsmouth



Management Company"

Contact Naomi Washington Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Portsmouth Neighborhood News Reporter Naomi Washington? Let her know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.