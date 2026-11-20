PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A proposed apartment development in Portsmouth could mean the demolition of several homes and businesses, leaving some neighbors worried about where they will go next.

McLendon Real Estate, LLC. wants to replace three homes on City Park Avenue, three commercial buildings on Portsmouth Boulevard and a property at 750 Dunedin Road with three apartment buildings totaling 72 units.

Cynthia Holland, who has rented her City Park Avenue home for nine years, said the proposal could leave her and her family without a place to live.

"We should be considered when you're talking about tearing down these houses and potentially we become homeless," Holland said.

Holland said four of her grandchildren and her 90-year-old mother also depend on her. She said she wants to know what resources would be available to residents if the development moves forward and they have to relocate.

"What time frame are we working with? What, what, you know, what resources do we have that's available to us other than us have to pick up and start a whole new life over somewhere else?" Holland said.

The proposed development, called Portsmouth Boulevard Apartments, would cover about 3.5 acres. The plan includes six one-bedroom apartments, 48 two-bedroom apartments and 18 three-bedroom apartments.

Tyler Ross represented McLendon Real Estate, LLC. at Tuesday's commission meeting.

"The focus on the two-bedroom apartment in that mix is to support young professionals and the older retirement demographic," Ross said.

The application also includes renderings of the proposed buildings and amenities.

However, Portsmouth's Planning Commission voted Tuesday to recommend denying the proposal. The commission's recommendation is advisory, meaning City Council will make the final decision.

David House, a Portsmouth neighbor, said he does not believe the area needs more apartments.

"There's hundreds of apartments right here, all down this whole corridor, there's apartments," House said.

House said the city should focus on developing vacant properties instead of displacing residents and businesses.

He also raised concerns about the zoning notices sent to people in the area. House said a link directing residents to more information about the proposal did not work.

"It tells you to type in a web address, and when you do that, it takes you to a page that says page not found, a 404 notice," House said.

Portsmouth City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed development Dec. 8.

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