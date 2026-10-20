Two 17-year-olds taken into custody in I.C. Norcom High School band incident, Portsmouth sheriff's office says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two 17-year-olds were taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with an incident involving students at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 3 that the two juveniles were taken into custody around 10 a.m. Oct. 20.

“The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office can confirm that two juveniles are currently in custody in connection with the incident involving students at I.C. Norcom High School,” the office said in a statement.

Authorities have not disclosed the juveniles’ identities or the specific charges they may face.

“Due to the involvement of juveniles and the ongoing nature of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details regarding their identities, specific charges, or circumstances surrounding the investigation at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

See previous coverage: Disciplinary action taken after 'incident' last week involving I.C. Norcom band

News 3 reached out to Portsmouth Public Schools for an update. District spokesperson Lauren Nolasco said Tuesday there has been no change in the status of the school’s band program.

“There has been no change in status for the band. The school took immediate and appropriate action for the students involved, and the band program continued its normal operating schedule,” Nolasco told News 3.

News 3 previously reported on Oct. 12 that Portsmouth Public Schools had taken disciplinary action following an investigation into an incident involving the school’s band.

According to the school division, the incident happened after school following the cancellation of a scheduled band practice.

School administrators said they completed an investigation that included contacting law enforcement and child protective services.

The school also held a mandatory meeting with band parents to discuss behavioral expectations and new protocols for student pickup.

The nature of the original incident has not been publicly detailed by school officials.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story as more information becomes available.

Contact Naomi Washington Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Portsmouth Neighborhood News Reporter Naomi Washington? Let her know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.