Elliott Avenue case: Hearing delayed, bond reduced for man accused of shooting brother’s alleged killer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth judge reduced the bond for a man accused of shooting the person charged with killing his missing brother as a conflict between the two cases delayed a preliminary hearing Friday.

Raymond Poole appeared in court for a preliminary hearing in connection with the Elliott Avenue investigation, but the Commonwealth asked to continue it while seeking a special prosecutor to handle his case.

Gregory Coffey is charged with first-degree murder and defiling a dead body in connection with the death of Poole’s brother, Gordon Randolph Tillman Jr. The Commonwealth said a conflict prevents prosecutors from handling both cases.

See previous coverage: Portsmouth man faces murder, defiling charges after missing man's remains found outside Elliott Avenue home

Portsmouth man faces murder, defiling charges after missing man's remains found outside Elliott Avenue home

Michael Massie II, Poole’s attorney, said prosecutors determined they could not prosecute Poole’s case while handling the case involving the alleged victim.

“They have determined, the Commonwealth’s Attorney has determined, that they have a conflict and that they can’t prosecute Mr. Poole’s case and they want to handle prosecuting the case of the alleged victim,” Massie said.

Massie did not oppose the continuance. He also asked the judge to reduce Poole’s bond, saying his client had been employed and involved in the community before his arrest.

“He was a contributing member of society before his arrest date, employed, working with the community. And he just wants to get back to that,” Massie said.

The judge reduced the secured portion of Poole’s bond from $75,000 to $25,000, while keeping the total bond at $150,000. The judge said he did not consider Poole a flight risk or a danger to anyone in the community except Coffey.

See previous coverage: Investigators back at Portsmouth home after murder arrest, neighbors question what comes next

Investigators back at Portsmouth home after murder arrest, neighbors question what comes next

The judge set several conditions for Poole’s release. He cannot contact Coffey or his family, must wear a GPS monitor through the Portsmouth Police Department, must follow a curfew and must agree to searches by law enforcement at any time.

Massie said Poole’s family was working with a bondsman to pursue his release.

The two cases are connected through the investigation into Tillman Jr.’s disappearance and death. Tillman Jr. was reported missing on Sept. 2. The following day, Poole went to 3404 Elliott Avenue to search for his brother. Prosecutors accuse Poole of shooting Coffey that day.

Police arrested Poole on Sept. 11. On Sept. 25, investigators found Tillman Jr.’s remains in Coffey’s yard.

Court documents allege Coffey killed Tillman Jr. with an axe, dismembered him and hid his remains in the backyard. Coffey was arrested Sept. 30.

See previous coverage: Suspect used axe to kill man in Elliott Avenue murder: Docs

Massie said Poole’s defense is prepared to fight the charges.

“I can tell you the defense is prepared with a very strong defense,” Massie said.

Poole’s family attended Friday’s hearing wearing shirts and holding signs in support of him. They declined to speak with the media until Poole is released.

At a Sept. 30 news conference about the homicide investigation, Tillman Jr.’s family spoke about their grief and called for justice.

“I would like to have some justice done for my son, please,” Tillman Jr.’s mother said.

His aunt also spoke about the loss, saying, “He’s a loving kind person and it’s not right what that man did to my nephew.”

Poole’s next preliminary hearing is expected to take place in two weeks, although a new date had not been posted on the court’s online docket as of Friday.

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