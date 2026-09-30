Portsmouth man faces murder, defiling charges after missing man's remains found outside Elliott Avenue home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 53-year-old Portsmouth man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and defiling a dead body after police found the remains of a missing man in the yard of a home on Elliott Avenue.

Gregory Michael Coffey was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, who learned of the arrest during a news conference about the case.

“I’m just told that as of right now, he is in custody,” Jenkins said during the news conference.

See previous coverage: Portsmouth police identify homicide victim, suspect in custody after Elliott Avenue investigation

The case began Sept. 2, when Raymond Poole reported his brother, Gordon Randolph Tillman Jr., missing.

The next day, Poole went to 3404 Elliott Ave. looking for his brother. Police said Tillman Jr. was known to frequent the home and Poole made contact with Coffey, who lived there.

Police said Poole allegedly shot Coffey during the encounter.

Poole was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The investigation took another turn Sept. 25, when police executed a search warrant at the Elliott Avenue property and found human remains outside the home. Police confirmed three days later that the remains belonged to Tillman Jr.

See previous coverage: Police to increase presence in Portsmouth neighborhood amid search warrants

Jenkins described the condition of the remains during the news conference.

“So unfortunately, Mr. Tillman was dismembered. Parts of his body was also burned and decomposed,” Jenkins said.

Tillman Jr.’s mother and aunt attended the news conference as police shared details about the investigation. His mother said she wants justice for her son.

“I would like to have some justice done for my son, please. Do whatever you people gotta do,” she said.

Police have not released a motive for Tillman Jr.’s death. Jenkins said the search warrants connected to the investigation have been sealed, and police did not provide additional details about what investigators found during their searches.

Coffey now faces charges of first-degree murder and defiling a dead body. Poole remains charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 3 shooting.

Jenkins said both men will have their day in court.

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