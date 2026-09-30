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Portsmouth police give update on Elliot Avenue shooting investigation

Police to increase presence in Portsmouth neighborhood amid search warrants
WTKR
Police to increase presence in Portsmouth neighborhood amid search warrants
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Portsmouth police are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide a formal update on the investigation into a shooting in the 3400 block of Elliot Avenue earlier this month.

Watch the press conference in the video player below.

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

A person was shot on the left side of their chest at that location on Sept. 3. Officers responded at around 5:09 p.m. and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In the days that followed, detectives — working alongside local and federal partner agencies — executed search warrants in the area. Residents were asked to avoid the 3400 block of Elliot Avenue over the weekend of Sept. 27-28 as the investigation continued. Police said at the time there was no immediate threat to the public.

Department leadership and lead investigators are expected to share key details on the progress of the case, current findings, and how the community can assist with the investigation. This story will be updated as we learn more.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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