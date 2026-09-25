Police to increase presence in Portsmouth neighborhood amid search warrants

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are planning to increase their presence in a neighborhood as they conduct search warrants in connection with a shooting investigation.

Officers responded to 3400 Elliot Avenue at around 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 3 and found a person who had been shot on the left side of their chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Portsmouth police say search warrants were executed on Monday in the 3400 block of Elliot Avenue, and police are continuing to conduct search warrants in connection with the shooting.

“Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area over the next several days as detectives, in conjunction with several local and federal partner agencies assisting with the investigation, complete the execution of the search warrants,” Portsmouth Police Department said in a statement.

Police are asking the public to avoid the 3400 block of Elliott Avenue over the weekend as they continue to investigate the shooting.

Police added that there is no immediate threat to the public.



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