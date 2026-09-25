Virginia Beach City Attorney Mark Stiles dies at 62

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Longtime Virginia Beach City Attorney Mark Stiles died on Friday morning, according to the city.

Stiles had been the Virginia Beach city attorney since 2009. He got his bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and his law degree at Washington & Lee University.

“Mark was not only an outstanding attorney, but a deeply respected member of our City’s leadership team,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said. “His commitment to public service and his care for this community were evident in everything he did. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions and heartbroken by this sudden loss.”

Stiles' staff enjoyed working with him because of his intelligence and cool-headed nature, according to the city. His impact "will be felt for years to come."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family, friends, and colleagues," the city said. "The City of Virginia Beach is grateful for his dedicated service and mourns the loss of a trusted leader and friend."

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