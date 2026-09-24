Neptune Festival schedule change due to high winds. Here's what you need to know

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Neptune Festival is back for its 52nd year, bringing with it 20 sand sculptures crafted by 30 sculptors from 12 countries — along with a new live sculpting feature and a heartfelt tribute to a longtime contributor.

"We cannot wait to come back down to the oceanfront for the best weekend of the year for the Neptune Festival," Gazzolo said.

Melanie Gazzolo, Director of Marketing and Special Events for the Neptune Festival, shared with News 3, this year, festival goers can watch a sculptor at work in real time.

"We have a new exciting aspect where you'll be able to come down during the weekend and see someone sculpting live in the tent, and it's an up and coming artist learning how to... sand sculpt in a competition setting," said Gazzolo.

Among the sculptures on display is a tribute to Donna Tate, a well-known contributor to the Neptune Festival for 40 years ,who passed away earlier this year. Darrell O'Connor, the festival's first Sculptor in Residence, is honoring her memory through his work.

"I want to put a castle here and then a slight tribute to Donna over here with one of her favorite expressions," shared O'Connor. "In her obituary, I've got to get this expression right, she had one of her favorite phrases was, You can't control the wind, but you can adjust the sails.

Tickets are $7 per person, and children 12 and under get in free.

Due to high winds the schedule has changed:



Friday, Sept. 25: Boardwalk activities, the International Sandsculpting Championship tent, Poseidon’s Playground and concerts at 24th Street Park will be closed.



Boardwalk activities, the International Sandsculpting Championship tent, Poseidon’s Playground and concerts at 24th Street Park will be closed. Friday evening: Farm Aid Family Reunion programming begins at 6 p.m. at 31st Street Park and continues through 11 p.m.



Farm Aid Family Reunion programming begins at 6 p.m. at 31st Street Park and continues through 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26: Full Boardwalk Weekend programming resumes, including the Grand Parade, International Sandsculpting Championship, Neptune’s 8K Race, family activities and concerts featuring KT Tunstall, Gavin DeGraw and Soul Asylum.



Full Boardwalk Weekend programming resumes, including the Grand Parade, International Sandsculpting Championship, Neptune’s 8K Race, family activities and concerts featuring KT Tunstall, Gavin DeGraw and Soul Asylum. Sunday, Sept. 27: Scheduled festival programming continues as planned.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.