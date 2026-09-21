Trial for former Virginia Beach deputy charged in Rolin Hill's death delayed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The trial of a former Virginia Beach sheriff's deputy charged in connection with the death of Rolin Hill has been postponed until December.

Eric Baptiste was originally scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 28. However, Macie Allen with the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office confirmed to News 3 on Sunday that the trial has been continued at the request of Baptiste's defense team.

The new trial date is Dec. 1.

Baptiste is one of three former Virginia Beach sheriff's deputies charged in connection with Hill's death.

Baptiste faces one count of second-degree murder and five counts of assault and battery stemming from Hill's death in June 2024. The other two former deputies, Michael Kidd and Kevin Wilson, also face second-degree murder charges.

During an Aug. 31 hearing, Baptiste's attorneys asked a judge to postpone the trial, arguing they needed more time to review evidence they had recently received.

According to previous News 3 reporting, the defense said it had received hundreds of pages of medical and psychological records, along with more than 130 videos from the 7-Eleven where Hill was initially arrested and additional surveillance footage from the jail.

Attorneys also said they were still missing some body-camera footage that could help establish a timeline of events.

Prosecutors opposed the request to delay the trial, and the judge did not make a decision at the time. The court had been expected to revisit the request on Sept. 24.

With the trial now postponed, Allen said she does not expect the parties to return to court this week but will provide News 3 with any additional updates.

News 3 will continue following the case as Baptiste's new trial date approaches.

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