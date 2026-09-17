First look at Oceanfront holiday lights show after moving to the aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After 31 years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, the city's holiday light show is being moved to the Virginia Aquarium.

The "Holiday Trail of Lights" will open on Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 3. The city shared renderings of the attractions for the first time since announcing the change of venue.

“After 31 successful years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, we’re transforming a beloved holiday tradition into something completely new,” said William Younce, Director of Beach Events. “Holiday Trail of Lights is an immersive experience designed to surround attendees of all ages in light, sound, wonder and holiday magic. This isn’t simply a new location, it’s a brand-new show, and everyone should come experience it.”

The light show was moved because the repeated strain caused by additional vehicle traffic made it no longer feasible to hold the holiday light show on the Boardwalk, which primarily acts as a seawall, according to 2026-2027 fiscal year budget.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach plans to move Oceanfront holiday light show to Virginia Aquarium

Virginia Beach plans to move Oceanfront holiday light show to Virginia Aquarium

City officials previously told News 3 that increasing maintenance fees and boardwalk damage would bring the future of the light show into question. More than 21,000 vehicles drove down the boardwalk display in the 2025 season, which decreased its lifespan.

The upfront cost of the proposed program change is a little over $1 million, but the ongoing program cost was determined to be $210,000, according to the city's proposed budget.

Alongside Virginia Beach Events and the city, the light show was designed by James Bain of Mega Light Show and Ken MacMaster of Wired Watts. The pair have previously created displays and interactive experiences for the Brooklyn and Cincinnati Zoos, alongside holiday productions at sports stadiums and amusement parks.

The new, walkable show will have seven themed areas along the trail.



Dickens Drive - Guests will step into the charm of Old England with Charles Dickens-inspired décor, lanterns and carolers creating a festive Victorian atmosphere.

Glowing Grove & Snowflake Symphony - A symphony of lights and festive music featuring a vast grove of colorfully lit pillars that lead to a stage of 20-foot trees, dancing arches, and shimmering snowflakes.

Light Fall Forest - A truly massive immersive display, featuring hundreds of strands of light suspended up to 35 feet overhead and cascading toward the ground to create a spectacular canopy of light.

Santa’s Stroll - This nostalgic walk-through is filled with whimsical scenes leading to interactive video floors and walls, suspended white trees, and a 40-foot decorated tower that offers a larger-than-life holiday photo opportunity.

Flurry Lane - A classical shimmering white wonderland. Guests will wander beneath a canopy of glowing icicle lights and frosted snowflakes while falling snow creates a perfect winter moment.

Glimmer Games & Toy Soldier Tower - Visitors can play in the lights within vast caves of fun. Nearby, Toy Soldier Tower provides a whole new bird’s-eye view of the show, sure to be a social media favorite.

Enchanted Forest - A winding woodland path set beneath magical dancing laser stars and vibrant forest scenes. In an opening near the end, bubbles drift through the laser beams for a one-of-a-kind “light in the dark” bubble party. It's a sensory-filled adventure where children can chase and catch fog-filled bubbles in the heart of the woods.

Tickets will range from $19-$22 for adults and $12-$15 for children, with special military family pricing on Monday nights and additional discounts for aquarium members. Walk-up tickets will cost an extra $5.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 24. To buy tickets, click here.

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