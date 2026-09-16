Virginia Beach council votes 9-1 to rezone old Back Bay Farmhouse site for apartments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council voted 9-1 Tuesday night to approve rezoning that clears the way for more than 250 apartment homes at the old Back Bay Farmhouse site.

Councilwoman Barbara Henley cast the only no vote. Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse was absent due to illness.

Many residents attended Tuesday night's meeting to voice their opinions on the development.

"What this project represents for someone like me is the opportunity where there is a housing shortage specifically in the area, we want to live in."

Not everyone was in favor of the project.

"I'm here tonight because I strongly oppose the proposed rezoning of Back Bay Farmhouse."

One of the concerns that held up a vote in August was walkability, specifically the need for a HAWK signal crosswalk estimated to cost $600,000. Last month, developers had only committed to contributing $100,000 toward the crosswalk. On Tuesday night, they announced they would cover the full cost.

District 7 Councilman Cash Jackson-Green said the developers' decision to fund the entire crosswalk was meaningful to the council.

"There was a list of proffers things that those who opposed it said if it's coming, we would like these things such as a crosswalk that is the latest and greatest 600-thousand-dollar crosswalk."

"That was a sign to us that it wasn't just about money. They were concerned about our community."

Jackson-Green said the vote was difficult given the divided opinions among residents.

"There's never really a perfect fix. But because you have so many different personalities opinions and different perspectives of life, my job as a representative is to bring those perspectives into the most workable solution for us to live together in harmony."

The first shovel is expected to hit the dirt for the development within the next year.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.