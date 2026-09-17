NAS Oceana prepares for annual air show with 300,000 expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana is preparing to welcome an estimated 300,000 people this weekend for its annual air show, featuring aerial demonstrations, military aircraft and performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The two-day event begins Saturday and will feature demonstrations from aviators and aircraft based around the theme of America 250, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

One of the show's signature demonstrations will come from the Blue Angels, who are celebrating their 80th anniversary.

John Hood

Although the Blue Angels periodically perform in Hampton Roads, the air show is also a homecoming of sorts for some members of the team.

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Masha Burger, who graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach, said she remembers seeing the Blue Angels for the first time while eating lunch with her mother.

“Yeah, I saw them on the boulevard,” Burger said. “My mom and I were eating lunch one day and we just saw this blue jet just fly by and I was like, what is that? And so once we figured out it was the Blue Angels here for the air show, I was like, I want to be a part of that.”

John Hood

With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected, organizers have implemented a number of logistical and security measures for the event.

Intermittent road closures are scheduled to begin Thursday on London Bridge Road as preparations for the air show continue.

NAS Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Rob Littman said security remains a priority for the event.

“We allow small purses and bags and everything is searched, and we have lots of security everywhere,” Littman said. “But we're excited to have the air show, and we think we're going to put on a safe and secure event and enjoy celebrating the Navy and America for 250 years of excellence.”

The air show is free and open to the community. Visitors who are 18 or older are asked to bring a valid form of identification.

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