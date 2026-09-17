Gov. Spanberger declares State of Emergency for Virginia farmers as drought squeezes Hunt Club Farm's budget

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia's ongoing drought has created a critical hay shortage, prompting Governor Abigail Spanberger to declare a State of Emergency that allows for increased hay deliveries, emergency funding, and price gouging protections across the Commonwealth.

At Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach, the impact is immediate. The operation feeds nearly 100 animals, all of which require hay every day to survive.

Sevannah Harvey, Hunt Club Farm's general manager, described the scale of the farm's daily hay needs.

"We use hay here every day. We feed about 10 bays of hay to all of our animals. We have 18 cows, 14 ponies, we have llamas, alpacas, goats — all of those animals eat hay every single day," Harvey said.

The drought has driven hay prices higher than normal seasonal increases, adding financial pressure to farm operations heading into fall and winter.

"We've been able to get hay this summer, but we have seen that the prices have increased — more so than they were last year. So now we're just going into the fall-winter season where hay typically goes up, but it's going up more this year than it has in previous years," Harvey said.

For farms like Hunt Club, absorbing those rising costs is not optional.

"There's not much we can do. We have to feed those animals, they have to get hay. So when the prices go up we have to continue to spend that money on that, which puts a little pressure on us," Harvey said.

Governor Spanberger said the declaration is aimed at keeping Virginia's livestock producers on stable footing before winter.

"The drought has placed real pressure on livestock producers across Virginia," Spanberger said. "Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency to make sure we can address the significant hay shortage facing the Commonwealth and keep farmers on solid footing heading into the winter. This waiver will help us move critical hay resources more quickly so farms can prepare for the months ahead, feed livestock, and sustain their operations."

Harvey said the farm welcomes the state's attention to the issue.

"We appreciate that it's been brought to light," Harvey said.

The State of Emergency allows for faster transportation of hay supplies and provides crucial support as Virginia's farmers head into the traditionally more expensive winter-feeding season.

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